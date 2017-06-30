Friends and family members gather at vigil for slain West Jordan woman

West Jordan • Family members and friends of Jill Lloyd gathered at a vigil Friday in West Jordan to tell stories about her and mourn her loss.

Lloyd, 36, was driving in West Jordan, near 7800 South and Jaguar Drive (2700 West) on Wednesday morning when 33-year-old Andrew Jed Larsen, her 11-year-old son's father, shot her multiple times, police said. Hours later, police found Larsen dead in Tooele County of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lloyd and Larsen had been locked in a 3rd District Court paternity case lasting more than a decade, records show. In 2006, Larsen filed the paternity petition against Lloyd. The case was active this month, records show.