Holt's mother, Laurie, insists her son is innocent and says the weapons were planted. She has spent the last year issuing pleas for help with his release from politicians in Utah's congressional delegation and beyond — all the way up to the president.

"I can't get any higher than what I've gotten in our government," Laurie said in an interview with CBS This Morning, which aired Friday. "I literally have reached the top and cannot get any further."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Reps. Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart and Mia Love issued a joint statement Friday indicating their continued commitment to ensure Josh Holt's release.

"Beloved by many, Mr. Holt has been held unjustly for a year by the Venezuelan government without full legal proceedings and is believed to be suffering from lack of medical care," they wrote. "We – as elected officials from Utah – are calling attention to his case today and ask for his expeditious release on humanitarian grounds."

Laurie Holt said in September 2016 that her son had a hemorrhoid that was causing bleeding and a respiratory condition. She said in the interview with CBS This Morning that he has dropped more than 50 pounds and is depressed and, at times, suicidal.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Utah's congressional delegation and Florida Reps. Carlos Curbelo and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen urged him to "vigorously pursue [Holt's] safe, unconditional, and swift release."

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch also joined the cause, releasing a video on social media to express hope that diplomatic efforts would succeed for Josh Holt and his family.

"It's a devastating anniversary, but an important time to remind Josh and his family that we are still anxiously engaged in the fight for his freedom," Hatch said in his video, adding that civil turmoil in Venezuela had "complicated the fragile diplomatic waters of getting Josh released."

Josh Holt has been held without a hearing in Venezuela since he was arrested last June. His court hearings had been canceled four times as of December, and the representatives' letter to Trump indicated the government has made "no legitimate attempt" to "convict [Josh] of any recognizable crime."

tstevens@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tstevens95