Store parking lot clash ends with pepper spray, gunfire and screeching tires

Salt Lake City police were hunting for four suspects Friday after an altercation in a 7-Eleven store parking lot ended a cloud of pepper spray, in gunfire and screeching tires.

SLCPD Detective Richard Chipping said the gunman — who opened fire on a car with three people inside after one of them pepper-sprayed him — had scattered by the time officers responded to the 8:30 a.m. incident at 1365 W. Indiana (800 South).

So had the car, which collided with another vehicle in the parking lot as it sped away from the scene.

Chipping said the store's security camera caught the confrontation. At first, the gunman is seen standing outside the car, talking with those inside. Then one of occupants sprayed him, he pulled out a handgun and opened fire.