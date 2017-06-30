Quantcast
Store parking lot clash ends with pepper spray, gunfire and screeching tires

By connect
First Published      Updated 18 minutes ago

Salt Lake City police were hunting for four suspects Friday after an altercation in a 7-Eleven store parking lot ended a cloud of pepper spray, in gunfire and screeching tires.

SLCPD Detective Richard Chipping said the gunman — who opened fire on a car with three people inside after one of them pepper-sprayed him — had scattered by the time officers responded to the 8:30 a.m. incident at 1365 W. Indiana (800 South).

So had the car, which collided with another vehicle in the parking lot as it sped away from the scene.

Chipping said the store's security camera caught the confrontation. At first, the gunman is seen standing outside the car, talking with those inside. Then one of occupants sprayed him, he pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

At least one shell casing was recovered at the scene by investigators, but Chipping said it remained undetermined exactly how many shots were fired.

Descriptions of the car and the suspects were not immediately available.

"We don't have a lot to go on right now, but we're trying to track them down, to see if anyone was injured, at least," he said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000, or anonymously text 274637 using the keyword "TIPSLCPD."

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

