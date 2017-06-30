‘We dodged a bullet,’ says relieved Brian Head store owner

"We dodged a bullet," said Shelly Calloway, who along with her husband owns Apple Annie's Country Store in Brian Head.

On Friday morning the couple was scrambling to restock shelves before visitors arrived. They were still awaiting several deliveries and an employee who hadn't yet made it back to town from Las Vegas. Still, the Calloways said they were breathing a sigh of relief.

"When we left, the thought the store was gone," Shelly recalled of the uncertain moments as they watched flames close in on the town.

Only one cabin, owned by the McLaughlin family, was totally burned to the ground in Brian Head. The only visible remnants of that cabin, which once had a sweeping views of the valley below, is a concrete foundation, a blown propane tank, and several other burned belongings — some of which could not be identified because they were so thoroughly torched.

Three other cabins were damaged in the Brian Head area. A home owned by Cary Hutchison had been singed by flames on several sides, with cracked windows and part of its deck missing. Firefighters had to chop it out so the home itself wouldn't catch fire.

The blaze burned within about 100 yards of Brad Burdsall's cabin, which the Las Vegas resident only bought in October. The roof and back deck is still speckled with the red patches of fire retardant dropped by air tankers two weeks ago.

Burdsall and his family weren't at the cabin when it broke out. Instead, they were on a trip in Florida, and trying to determine if it had burned by poring through social media and news reports. At one point, Burdsall said, he and his wife were convinced it had gone up in flames, after they saw flames directly behind one of their neighbor's cabin on a TV news report.

"We just assumed the worst," he said.

But firefighters — along with a private team hired for free by Burdsall's insurance company — were able to save it, he said. As soon as he could, Burdsall wanted to return to inspect the damage. On Friday morning, he sipped coffee on his back deck and looked out over the blacked landscape. It remains an impressive view.

"It's great to be back," he said.

Typically, Brian Head would already be packed by now, several days before the Fourth of July. Town Manager Bret Howser said Friday he hopes news of the fire doesn't keep people away.

The town, and corresponding resort, plans to go ahead with its usual festivities, which include vendors and live music through the weekend. However, some vendors canceled due to uncertainty over the evacuation situation, Howser said, and there will be no fireworks show this year. He is unsure how many tourists might ultimately show up.

Miles from Brian Head, gusty winds fanned the flames through another 1,200 acres of tinder-dry trees and brush on Thursday and early Friday, raising the total to 59,956 blackened acres as of dawn Friday.

But officials sounded optimistic about controlling the blaze soon, as containment rose slightly to 20 percent and conditions were more favorable for firefighters heading into the weekend.

The blaze, begun June 17 when a resident's weed burning flared out of control, is the largest active wildfire in the nation. And it's the fourth largest wildfire that has burned in Utah since 2003 — after the 363,000-acre Milford Flat Fire in 2007, the 107,800-acre Clay Springs Fire in 2012 and the 68,200-acre West Side Complex Fire in 2005.