Brian Head residents trickle back into town as evacuation order lifted; many relieved not to find more damage

Brian Head • As she evacuated two weeks ago, Shelly Calloway was certain her business, the Apple Annie's Country Store, would be destroyed.

When Gary Sylvester left town, he tucked his ATVs in a friend's underground garage, thinking his cabin would probably go up in smoke.

And as Brad Burdsall tracked television coverage of the exploding Brian Head Fire from Florida, he saw footage of flames directly behind his neighbor's home. Burdsall figured his cabin would burn to the ground.

But as residents and cabin owners slowly trickled back into this southern Utah resort town Thursday and Friday — after a two-week evacuation order finally lifted — they found the damage was not as bad as anticipated. Only one cabin was destroyed shortly after the 60,000-acre blaze ignited June 17, with three more damaged. Brian Head's largest tourist weekend of the summer, the Fourth of July, will go ahead largely as planned.

"We dodged a bullet," said Calloway, who runs the grocery and general store with her husband, Clayton.

About 10 miles to the east, however, gusty winds continued Friday to fan the flames of the man-made fire, which had grown by about 5,000 acres since Wednesday. Containment rose to 60 percent late Friday.