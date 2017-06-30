Jason Chaffetz is done, and Utah is now without one representative

FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves after addressing the Utah GOP Convention in Sandy, Utah. Chaffetz, a Republican who is quitting Congress at the end of the week is heading to Fox News. Fox News Channel announced on Wednesday, June 28 that five-term Chaffetz will be a contributor effective July 1, offering political analysis on various Fox programs. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Washington • Jason Chaffetz is no longer a member of Congress.
The Utah Republican's resignation became official at 8 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time, leaving the 3rd Congressional District unrepresented in the House until a successor is sworn in after a November election.
Chaffetz's departure six months into his fifth term comes after continued frustration with Washington, he said, and a desire to spend more time with his family. Not that he's going to disappear.
Fox News has added the Utahn as a new commentator, he's launching a new consulting business and will hit the speaker circuit. He's even penning a new book about the largesse and power of the federal bureaucracy.