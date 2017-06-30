Jason Chaffetz is done, and Utah is now without one representative

Washington • Jason Chaffetz is no longer a member of Congress.

The Utah Republican's resignation became official at 8 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time, leaving the 3rd Congressional District unrepresented in the House until a successor is sworn in after a November election.

Chaffetz's departure six months into his fifth term comes after continued frustration with Washington, he said, and a desire to spend more time with his family. Not that he's going to disappear.

Fox News has added the Utahn as a new commentator, he's launching a new consulting business and will hit the speaker circuit. He's even penning a new book about the largesse and power of the federal bureaucracy.