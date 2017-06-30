Quantcast
Jason Chaffetz is done, and Utah is now without one representative

Washington • Jason Chaffetz is no longer a member of Congress.

The Utah Republican's resignation became official at 8 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time, leaving the 3rd Congressional District unrepresented in the House until a successor is sworn in after a November election.

Chaffetz's departure six months into his fifth term comes after continued frustration with Washington, he said, and a desire to spend more time with his family. Not that he's going to disappear.

Fox News has added the Utahn as a new commentator, he's launching a new consulting business and will hit the speaker circuit. He's even penning a new book about the largesse and power of the federal bureaucracy.

A media savvy politician who had led the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Chaffetz's resignation came as a surprise to the Utah political scene and his colleagues in Congress but the move also allows him to leave the challenging spot of being charged with investigating an Executive Branch headed by a president of his own party.

Former state Rep. Chris Herrod, businessman Tanner Ainge and Provo Mayor John Curtis will face off in an August primary for the Republican nomination for the seat while Kathie Allen has secured the Democratic nod. The November ballot to replace Chaffetz also includes Libertarian Joe Buchman and Independent American Party's Jason Christensen.

