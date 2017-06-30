Utah forecast: A break from the heat, then back to baking raisins in the sun

Finally, Utahns get a break today from weeks of excessive heat, wind and elevated "Red Flag" wildfire danger. But as breaks go, it won't last long.

Temperatures were forecast Friday in the mid- to upper-80s range along the Wasatch Front, down 7-10 degrees from readings earlier this week. But on Saturday, as a high pressure ridge re-establishes itself over the region, the mercury once more leaps into the mid-90s.

Saturday night will bring short-lived and isolated showers to the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, but Sunday's highs will climb even higher, into the upper-90s under clear, sunny skies.

So, if you want to get outdoors, Saturday's the ticket; don't put it off. You know what the poet Langston Hughes had to say about "a dream deferred?" It could "dry up like a raisin in the sun."