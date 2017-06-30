Quantcast
Utah forecast: A break from the heat, then back to baking raisins in the sun

By connect
First Published      Updated 41 minutes ago

Finally, Utahns get a break today from weeks of excessive heat, wind and elevated "Red Flag" wildfire danger. But as breaks go, it won't last long.

Temperatures were forecast Friday in the mid- to upper-80s range along the Wasatch Front, down 7-10 degrees from readings earlier this week. But on Saturday, as a high pressure ridge re-establishes itself over the region, the mercury once more leaps into the mid-90s.

Saturday night will bring short-lived and isolated showers to the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, but Sunday's highs will climb even higher, into the upper-90s under clear, sunny skies.

So, if you want to get outdoors, Saturday's the ticket; don't put it off. You know what the poet Langston Hughes had to say about "a dream deferred?" It could "dry up like a raisin in the sun."

At any rate, the return of hot weather Sunday translates to prime wildfire conditions just as Utahns ramp up to celebrate Independence Day. Fireworks were banned on all state and federal public lands and many municipalities had restrictions in place as well: see a list at https://firemarshal.utah.gov/department-services/fireworks-restricted-areas/.

If it is going to be warm in northern Utah, it's headed for downright sizzling in the southern redrocks and high desert areas. Saturday was forecast to be a sweltering 106 degrees in St. George and the rest of Utah's Dixie, up 3 degrees from Friday. Sunday will cool somewhat, but thermometers still will hit the mid-90s.

If you want to draw in deep draughts of mountain air this weekend, only northern Utah's Cache County will do. In fact, that is the only Utah Division of Air Quality monitoring district that earns a "green," or healthy air quality grade over the next few days; the rest of the state stands at a degraded "yellow," or at moderate levels for particulate pollution.

For more extensive forecast information, visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/weather/.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

