Utah man dies in single-vehicle crash near Bear Lake

An 80-year-old Holladay man died in a single-vehicle crash near Bear Lake on Thursday, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Killed was Wilford Diedrich, who was a passenger in a pickup truck that was pulling a loaded dump trailer.

At about 1 p.m., the truck was northbound on a steep portion of U.S. Highway 89, about 2 miles from Garden City, when an apparent mechanical problem caused the trailer to sway and whip, the UHP reported. The truck left the road and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing his seat belted, was ejected. He was flown from the scene to a hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries, UHP said.