Utah man sentenced to prison for his part in disposal of woman’s body in a suitcase

On Thursday, Delacruz pleaded guilty to the obstructing justice count, admitting he provided false information regarding the investigation, and the other charge was dismissed.

Judge Mark Kouris immediately sentenced Delacruz to prison for up to five years.

A scheduling hearing for Cordova is set for Monday.

Family members had reported Myers missing to Colorado police in late December 2014, days after they say she left Grand Junction to attend a birthday party in Utah, according to charges.

The 18-year-old's social media accounts were last active on Dec. 19, 2014, when she sent her boyfriend a Facebook message from an IP address registered to the Country Inn & Suites hotel in West Valley City, according to charges. Room 221 at the hotel was rented to Delacruz from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2014, charges state.

In a Feb. 23, 2015, interview with police, the hotel's staff told investigators that after the room was vacated, it had a "strong and pungent smell," charges state. Police investigators later found tissue in the bathtub drain that was a DNA match to Myers, charges state.

An informant told police that on Dec. 19, 2014, he got a text from Delacruz asking to meet. The informant and Delacruz went to the Country Inn, where Cordova let them in, showed them Meyers' dead body in the bathtub and said she had died of an overdose, charges state.

The three discussed what to do with the body, and Cordova suggested cutting it up and putting it in a duffle bag or suitcase, charges state.

The informant refused to help cut up the body, but agreed to buy supplies for that purpose, charges state.

The informant and Delacruz bought gloves, masks, plastic sheeting, cleaning solutions, an electric saw and a suitcase, and delivered them to Cordova, charges state.

The informant also told police that Delacruz loaned his car to Cordova to dump the body.

A different informant told police that on Dec. 25, 2014, Cordova picked him up in Colorado in a car with a strong, unpleasant odor. Cordova explained that Meyers' body was the source of the smell, that she had overdosed in a hotel in Utah and that he had to cut her legs to fit her body into a suitcase, charges state.

Cordova asked the informant's help in disposing of the suitcase, which Cordova kicked into a ravine in Cactus Park, charges state.

An autopsy later determined Meyers died from "mixed drug intoxication, that her upper thighs were cut after she had died, and that her death likely occurred several weeks before her body was discovered, charges state.

