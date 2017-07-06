Deputy who gave alleged rape victim’s file to BYU Honor Code Office retires

Darin Durfey, chief deputy at the Utah County Sheriff's Office, said Randolph reached 20 years of service, making him eligible for retirement.

Jeremy Jones, Randolph's attorney, on June 29 said Randolph was simply ready to retire. "He worked hard and made it and now it's time to make the most of it," Jones said. Randolph, through Jones, declined an interview request.

Jones said the POST investigation "didn't find anything." POST on Wednesday, in response to a public records request, said it had no findings and did not send Randolph any notice of intent to discipline him.

The allegations against Randolph stemmed from his acquaintance with a rape suspect named Nasiru Seidu. After then-BYU student Madi Barney reported to Provo police that Seidu had raped her, a friend of Seidu's gave Randolph reports from the investigation, Utah County Sheriff Jim Tracy said in 2016.

Randolph and Seidu's friend took the reports to BYU officials. Provo police said Randolph told them he was troubled by Barney's behavior. Police then sought the witness retaliation charge against him. But Utah County Attorney Jeff Buhman later asked a judge to dismiss the case, and Tracy said Randolph had wanted to help prevent sexual assaults.

The sheriff's office suspended Randolph for two days in 2016 for violating department policy by "maintaining an ongoing relationship with an ex-inmate who was under the supervision of the courts for a felony charge," according to documents released last year.

Randolph was not facing any further discipline, Durfey said. A trial on the rape charge against Seidu is scheduled to begin Oct. 10 in Provo.

Barney has said BYU told her she would not be able to enroll in additional classes until she cooperated with an Honor Code investigation. She chose to continue her studies elsewhere and became an advocate for BYU, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to grant amnesty from discipline for students reporting sexual assaults. BYU formally adopted an amnesty policy last month.

Barney declined to comment Wednesday, citing Seidu's pending trial.

