In Utah, grocery shopping made easy — order online for delivery to your door

If all goes smoothly on this trial run with delivery company PigeonShip, it's likely the service will be available this fall in nearly two dozen stores along the Wasatch Front, said Smith's e-commerce division manager Abbi Herrick.

"We're on a 60-day test run to make sure PigeonShip, Smith's and [the grocer's parent company] Kroger are all compatible and will take good care of customers," she said.

Added Smith's executive spokeswoman Marsha Gilford: "ClickList store pickup has been a huge hit with our customers for its convenience. Now the home-delivery service brings that convenience factor to a whole new level."

Delivering groceries is hardly a novel concept.

Winder Farms in West Valley City has been taking its products to people's doorsteps since 1880, branching out from a focus on milk and dairy products to now include more than 400 items.

"We focus on local and that's what separates us from the others. We work with a lot of local farms and pre-purchase products directly from them for distribution," said Winder Farms CEO Melanie Robinson, noting that many grocers were scared away from home delivery after dot.com-era company Webvan made a big splash before going bankrupt in 2001.

But the idea of home delivery seems to be entering a new age, she acknowledged, and "there's this buzz where more and more stores are trying it."

Big ones, too.

Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods brings together the world's biggest purveyor of online commerce with a key player in the grocery industry.

Blue Apron, a New York City company that delivers boxes of ingredients to people for home-cooked meals, saw its shares rise modestly last month when it debuted as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. It sold 30 million shares worth more than $300 million that day, good but not quite as good as analysts had expected when the offering first was made days before the Amazon-Whole Foods announcement.

In Utah, Smith's introduction of home-delivery service is occurring at a time when San Francisco-based delivery service Instacart is initiating its service in Salt Lake and Utah counties.

"Salt Lake has been on our radar for some time. We're confident it's going to be an incredibly successful market for us," said David Holyoak, a Brigham Young University graduate who manages Instacart's operations in 33 states.

Utah's large families produce hefty grocery bills, he said, and the state's population is growing quickly with the help of people relocating to the state. In addition, the Wasatch Front offers a wide assortment of retailers from whom to choose.

Subscribers to Instacart's service can order goods from its partner stores — including Costco, Natural Grocers, Petco and Whole Foods — and get deliveries to their homes within an hour, he said.