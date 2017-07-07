Kim Burningham dies: Champion of public education, ethics and political moderation

Burningham spent 15 years in the House, representing Bountiful, and another 16 years on the Utah State Board of Education, seven years as chairman.

"Kim was such a popular teacher at Bountiful High that many of his students who had graduated, began careers and started families moved back into the Bountiful High area so their children could experience him as a teacher as well," said attorney and community activist David Irvine, a former student of Burningham.

—

Reluctant politician • Irvine, as a Republican member of the Utah House, recruited Burningham to seek appointment to his seat when he resigned after being appointed to the Utah Public Service Commission.

"At first he declined," Irvine said. "He hadn't wanted to be in politics. But he thought about it and decided he could do some good."

After joining the Legislature in 1979, Burningham was a strong voice for public education, taking positions that became increasingly challenging as the Legislature trended more conservative in areas like education funding and became more critical of traditional education models.

"I consider him as brave as anyone I've ever dealt with," said former House Speaker Nolan Karras, who served several years with Burningham in the House.

"He stood up for what he believed in right from the start. He was the principled kind of a guy you could disagree with and still love."

Karras said Burningham would never waver from a cause, no matter the political pressure.

"You always knew where he was coming from and why. If he were in the Legislature today, he would still stand by his core principles, and it would be much tougher now, in this polarized world where things have gotten so much more bitter and more partisan."

A graduate of the University of Utah, Burningham never stopped pursuing his own educational advancements. During his teaching career, he received a master's of fine arts degree from the University of Arizona and a masters of professional writing degree from the University of Southern California.

He wrote and produced several plays at Bountiful High and he performed in plays locally, including at Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

But with all his accomplishments and displays of political courage, Burningham always had an aura of innocence.

He would tell the story about going on a Mormon mission to Mississippi in 1955. As he got off the bus in Oxford, he saw a sign over a drinking fountain that said "Colored Only."