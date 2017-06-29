Former Utah Department of Public Safety employee pleads guilty to impaired driving

On June 9, Garfield County Attorney Barry Huntington filed amended charges in which Whitehead faced only a single count of class B misdemeanor impaired driving.

On Thursday, the court docket shows that Whitehead had pleaded guilty to that charge, and that a $1,500 fine was imposed. The docket contained no additional information about what, if any, additional sanctions were levied by the court.

Calls to Huntington and Whitehead's attorneys on Thursday were not returned.

A spokeswoman with the state Department of Public Safety (DPS), which oversees the Bureau of Investigation, said Thursday that Whitehead — who had been on administrative leave — was no longer employed by the department.

At about 5 p.m. on April 24, Garfield County dispatchers received reports of an erratic driver, Sheriff Danny Perkins has said.

Whitehead was stopped by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper about 5 miles north of Panguitch on U.S. 89, according to an affidavit seeking a warrant to take a sample of Whitehead's blood.

Once the trooper determined the driver was a DPS employee, Garfield County authorities were called to take the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

Officers found a half-empty bottle of vodka on the passenger's seat, and Whitehead was visibly intoxicated, according to the affidavit. He had "slurred speech, red, glassy eyes and ... appeared to have urinated on himself," the affidavit states.

After Whitehead failed an initial field sobriety test, he declined to take more tests, including a Breathalyzer test, and he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Whitehead was "very unsteady on his feet" and had to be helped to the officer's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Whitehead, who worked for DPS for the past 4 ½ years, previously worked as a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in Tooele, Salt Lake and Juab counties, DPS officials have said.

On the day he was arrested, Whitehead — who was a member of the DPS Dive Team — was driving to Lake Powell for dive team training.

