Don’t become the party of Putin, McMullin warns GOP; Stewart calls such talk ‘silly’

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, rebutted McMullin's op-ed, saying it's "factually wrong."

"I don't take it seriously," the conservative congressman added. "I don't think it's an accurate reflection of the Republican Party or Republican leadership at all."

Stewart serves on the House Intelligence Committee, which has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. He takes offense — and says it's "just silly" — that McMullin alleges the GOP isn't interested in probing the topic.

"For heaven's sake, is anyone really proposing that Republicans would subservient themselves to Vladimir Putin. I just don't think it's a serious conclusion at all, looking at the world around us right now," Stewart said. "Show me a single Republican who has a positive review of Vladimir Putin. I don't know any. I mean that sincerely."

Still, McMullin hasn't dropped his criticisms of Trump. After losing in the election, he launched a grass-roots movement, Stand Up Republic, opposing the president. Much of that effort is centered on the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

McMullin, who was born in Provo, is especially wary of a deepening connection to the overseas power. He says the president "continues to sow doubt" about and dispute whether Russia meddled in the election, though U.S. intelligence reports have concluded Putin ordered cyberattacks to boost Trump's chances to win.

"Our commander in chief seems more interested in protecting Moscow than he does in deterring its future attacks," McMullin writes in the op-ed.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to meet with Putin next week at the G20 Summit in Germany. During a briefing Thursday about the trip, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters that there is "no specific agenda."

"It's really going to be whatever the president wants to talk about," he said.

McMullin fears that kind of relationship between the two leaders is part of a growing series of "dangerous trends" that includes fewer Republicans seeing Putin as a threat; the Trump administration moving to reopen two diplomatic Russian compounds on U.S. soil; and House GOP leaders delaying a vote on a Senate bill to impose sanctions on Moscow.

That legislation includes a provision to stop Trump from lifting any punishments imposed on the foreign country without the approval of Congress — and the White House has lobbied against it.

"Republican voters had long held a healthy distrust of Putin," McMullin argues, "but Trump's persistent affinity for Moscow and other Republican leaders' silence are changing Republican voters' minds, now making it politically costly for GOP leaders to defend the nation from this foreign adversary."

McMullin and Trump have had a rocky relationship since the campaign.

Trump recognized McMullin's third party candidacy but danced around saying his name. The president instead called the independent hopeful a "puppet of a loser" and "some guy" from Utah. After his victory, Trump mocked him as "Evan McMuffin ... or something like that" at a victory rally in Florida.