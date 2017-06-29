How to spend $5B on roads, trains, trails and bikes? Wasatch Front planners want to hear from you

Regional planners are seeking public comment on an updated draft Transportation Improvement Program for 2018-2023 — which prioritizes how to spend nearly $5 billion — for Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, Tooele, Morgan and Box Elder counties.

The Wasatch Front Regional Council is accepting comments through Aug. 5. A list of projects is available online at wfrc.org/tip, and residents may comment on it there.

To qualify for federal funding, highway and transit projects must be included in that plan — which is updated every year by the cities and counties that participate with that regional planning agency.

"Our population has doubled over the last 30 yeas, and is anticipated to nearly double in the next 30," said WFRC Executive Director Andrew Gruber. "Now, more than ever, we must work together to coordinate our transportation investments."