Going to a July 4 parade in Utah? Look up. You may see an F-35

A fighter wing from Hill Air Force Base plans to fly the new F-35 jet over parades on the Fourth of July.

Two jets flown by pilots from the Air Force Reserve's 419th Fighter Wing will fly the airplanes above parades in more than a dozen northern Utah cities, according to a news release.

The cities include Centerville, Clearfield, Huntsville, Liberty, Morgan, Murray, North Ogden, Park City, Riverdale, Vernal and West Point.

The pilots will be Lt. Col. Bart Wilbanks and Lt. Col. Dave DeAngelis.

The F-35 is the Air Force's newest fighter. It is replacing F-16s at Hill Air Force Base.