Downtown liquor store draws an eclectic mix of customers — not just homeless people

Over the course of a given weekday, the clientele makes a noticeable shift. Around 5 p.m., people in casual and business casual dress stop in on their way home from work. Business is brisk and the small parking lot is crammed.

Tribune food writer Kathy Stephenson says this is her favorite state liquor store because of the eclectic and lively mix of shoppers.

Despite its relative small size (the new West Valley liquor store is more than half again as large), it packs a big punch. Sales of nearly $13.5 million last year made it the eighth busiest liquor outlet in the state.

But the continued operation of the 37-year-old store has been challenged by elected leaders.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams recently offered support for a proposal to close and move the store. He was following the call of Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder, who originally floated the idea in his 21-point plan to address homelessness.

In a letter to state liquor officials, McAdams said relocating the store would "help reduce the flow of alcoholic beverages into the neighborhood surrounding the Rio Grande shelter" and "significantly improve public safety."

A spokeswoman for McAdams declined The Tribune's requests for an interview with the mayor, saying the letter reflected all his thoughts on the matter.

More recently, the Downtown Alliance, a nonprofit representing some 2,500 businesses in Salt Lake City, issued a call for either relocation or "operational changes" to the liquor store in its 10-point list of steps to "address a neighborhood in crisis."

Terry Wood, the director of communications for the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, says there are compelling reasons to move the liquor store. But he said those reasons — like finding a place with more space and better parking — are often overshadowed by talk of resolving the "homelessness problem."

"The image of [this location] as being the 'homeless store' is not true," Wood says. "Perhaps homeless people shop there, but there's also a lot of people from the downtown business area — professionals, office workers — that stop their on their way home. There's [also] a big tourist industry. There's a big hotel right across the street, and tourists go there when they're staying downtown."

Steve Anderson, the assistant manager of the 400 South location, says people often forget about the other clientele his store serves, adding the homeless population may not represent as big a share of the store's customers as people think. He estimated 15 percent.

Though the store's employees do see problems with people experiencing homelessness wandering into traffic intoxicated and panhandling aggressively, Anderson says these represent the actions of only a few.

"Most of them come in here and are happy," he says. "You get to know them by their names. They're kind of like… I don't want to say a friend, but an acquaintance. A good customer. And, you know, most of the homeless don't cause any problems here. It's just there's a few."