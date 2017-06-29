So is Jason Chaffetz leaving behind his cot? No way, those two have shared too many nights, too many dreams.

This cot followed Chaffetz to Washington and will leave with him, too. (Apparently, the National Museum of American History didn't cry dibs.) It initially tagged along to D.C. in the underbelly of a Delta flight, sealed with duct tape in a black trash bag. The frugal congressman-to-be flew coach.

It's unclear if the cot originally came from China or Indonesia or Mexico. Chaffetz was born in California.

The two hooked up at a Utah Smith's, where the cot rose above the other temporary beds yearning to make national headlines. After plopping down $44.99 plus tax with the clerk, Chaffetz and his new bunk mate were joined for life.

While most members of Congress rent a small apartment or buy a house or room with colleagues in a Beltway version of "Animal House," Chaffetz opted for his humble cot.

Rising every morning from a cot would not only save him $1,500 a month in rent, Chaffetz reasoned, but it also would help him rise among the pack of Capitol Hill newcomers. During his first month in office, Chaffetz and his cot were mentioned in more than 50 news stories.

Turns out, they were made for each other.

The budding relationship didn't go unnoticed by even the most powerful politicians. Then-White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel cautioned that Chaffetz and his curious cot were a bit too cozy — and that may not be the best thing for the freshman.

"You need to get out of the office more often," Emanuel counseled Chaffetz at one of Washington's black-tie soirees.

But the cot and Chaffetz lived harmoniously for nearly two years — until came a painful breakup (or breakdown). At the heart of the cot, something shattered. It was just a spring, but it was enough for Chaffetz. It just wasn't working out.

He acknowledges it wasn't all the cot's fault.

"That's what Five Guys will do to you," he conceded, noting that the cheating on his diet with the burger joint had added a few unwanted pounds and strained his ability to get along with the cot — and vice versa.

Chaffetz never went to bed with the first cot again. It was tucked inside a closet, forsaken and forgotten.

On the rebound, Chaffetz flirted with an air mattress. It was different than his old friend but high maintenance. It took a lot more effort and, in the end, wasn't being supportive. The congressman would awake in the middle of the night to find himself lying on a deflated mattress.

The jilted Jason found his next match online, thanks to Walmart. This new cot, mail-ordered from a foreign country, was sturdier and thicker.