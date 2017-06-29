Quantcast
Refugees already in the immigration pipeline will continue to arrive in Utah, despite Trump’s travel ban

Refugees will continue to arrive in Utah, despite Thursday's renewed travel ban, if they already have established "legitimate relationships" with resettlement organizations.

"We know we have arrivals scheduled through July," said Aden Batar, director of immigration and refugee resettlement for Catholic Community Services (CCS) in Salt Lake City. "That should continue."

The agency expects about 20 refugees to immigrate next month. Arrivals also are scheduled through August, Batar said.

"Cases already in the pipeline that the State Department allocated to us, will be coming," he said.

At some point, however, President Donald Trump's travel ban could begin to impact refugee resettlement in Utah, he said.

The travel ban, which was earlier blocked by several courts, was reinstated Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled Monday it would hear the case.

The high court is expected to hear oral arguments in October on the restrictions that would ban for 90 days visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and put a hold on refugee immigration for 120 days.

People presently holding visas will not be blocked from entry into the U.S., according to the State Department. And those who can demonstrate a "legitimate relationship" with entities, such as businesses, universities and families will be allowed to immigrate.

csmart@sltrib.com

 

