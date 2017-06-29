Refugees already in the immigration pipeline will continue to arrive in Utah, despite Trump’s travel ban

Refugees will continue to arrive in Utah, despite Thursday's renewed travel ban, if they already have established "legitimate relationships" with resettlement organizations.

"We know we have arrivals scheduled through July," said Aden Batar, director of immigration and refugee resettlement for Catholic Community Services (CCS) in Salt Lake City. "That should continue."

The agency expects about 20 refugees to immigrate next month. Arrivals also are scheduled through August, Batar said.

"Cases already in the pipeline that the State Department allocated to us, will be coming," he said.

At some point, however, President Donald Trump's travel ban could begin to impact refugee resettlement in Utah, he said.