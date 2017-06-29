Loved ones mourn victim of Wednesday morning shooting in West Jordan

Horsley had driven near the shooting scene on her way to work Wednesday morning, she said, and a short time later, she got a call informing her the victim was Lloyd.

Larsen and Lloyd, both West Jordan residents, had once been in a relationship and had son, Monson said. They had been locked in a 3rd District Court paternity case lasting more than a decade, records show.

Horsley described Lloyd as a loving mother and a good friend, who was currently engaged to a different man.

The neighbor said Larsen had custody of their 11-year-old son, and he had recently appeared to cut back on allowing the boy to visit Lloyd — including not allowing the boy to see Lloyd on Mother's Day.

That motivated Lloyd to "start fighting [in court] for more time" with the boy, Horsley said. Horsley and others recently wrote character letters on Lloyd's behalf for the court.

While Lloyd had expressed frustration about Larsen to Horsley, the neighbor said, her complaints seemed typical of someone dealing with an ex.

"She never said anything to the point where Andy threatened her life," Horsley said. "I honest to God don't know what happened."

Investigators weren't sure of Larsen's motive, Monson said, or of what occurred leading up to the shooting.

On Tuesday night, Horsley had watched Lloyd and her son playing outside. "He was doing tricks on his bike," the neighbor said.

Now, Horsley said, "our hearts hurt" for the boy.

"He lost both parents in a matter of hours," Horsley said.

Monson said Thursday that the child was safe and staying with family members.

Police have had "previous contact with both parties," Monson said. "Some of those contacts involved domestic and child custody related issues."

Horsley said funeral services for Lloyd will be held Wednesday in Spanish Fork, where she will be buried next to her brother and father. Friends are trying to arrange a vigil for Lloyd in the Salt Lake area, though they don't have concrete plans yet.

"She was just she was a great lady," Horsley said. "It's all just senseless. It's sad. It's becoming too common."