Bicyclist claims his ribs were broken by an Ogden cop arresting him

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, accuses Officer Rylee Marble of the Ogden Police Department of violating Gailey's constitutional rights by using excessive force and seeks an unspecified amount of money in damages.

Marble says in his incident report on the arrest that he slipped and fell on the grass, unintentionally kneed Gailey in the back.

But in approximately seven minutes of audio on dashcam and body cam footage that has been provided to Gailey's lawyer so far, "no one comments or talks about any alleged 'slip' or 'unintentional' injury to Gailey by Marble," the suit alleges.

The suit says Gailey was riding his bicycle south on Harrison Boulevard on the sidewalk at about 2:30 a.m. April 6 when an officer going north in a marked vehicle passed him, then turned around. The officer apparently intended to stop Gailey for the traffic infraction of riding his bike the wrong way on a sidewalk, according to the suit.

Marble, who was in his own police car, joined in the attempt to apprehend Gailey, the suit says.

"After some minutes, and a few seconds' distance from the officers, Gailey stopped, got off his bike, and said, 'I give up. I'm done,' and 'assumed the position' (i.e., got on the ground face down with his hands on his head)," the suit says.

A few seconds later, Marble arrived and ran toward Gailey, then "came down hard" on him, the suit says. Marble and other officers allegedly refused to call for medical help initially.

The suit alleges Marble was angry about prior interactions with Gailey, when Gailey did not immediately stop on command of the officer.

Gailey had surgery to repair his punctured lung and was in a hospital for three days recovering, the suit says. It says his medical bills were about $30,000.

Gailey was sentenced June 1 to serve two consecutive jail terms of 365 days in unrelated cases in 2nd District Court stemming from misdemeanors committed on Feb. 29, 2016, and last month, on May 17.

Court records show Gailey pleaded guilty in the 2016 case to a class A misdemeanor of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and to class B misdemeanors of attempted tampering with evidence and interference with an arresting officer. He pleaded guilty in the May 17 case of failing to stop at the command of law enforcement.

No charges appear to have been filed in the April 6 incident.

The Ogden Police Department, saying it had not seen the lawsuit, did not have any immediate comment.

