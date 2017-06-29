Salt Lake City throws University of Utah a curve, won’t sell piece of park for baseball stadium

U. Athletic Director Chris Hill said Wednesday that with or without the 14,000-square-foot strip along the western boundary of the park, the U. plans to build a stadium at the corner of Guardsman Way (1580 East) and Sunnyside Avenue (800 South) — where a smaller practice field is currently sandwiched between the city park and the street.

To build on a smaller footprint, the U. will have to orient its ballpark so that the right-field corner abuts Guardsman Way, putting foul balls in conflict with cars and pedestrians. The west-leaning orientation also limits west-side seating.

"We always want what the ideal is; everybody does," Hill said, "but if the ideal isn't what's appropriate for the city, then we'll make it a great ballpark in its different orientation."

Area residents at a U. forum and in community council meetings had worried that a new stadium would bring additional traffic, as well as noise and light pollution.

Some feared the loudspeaker announcements would have an adverse effect on students at the Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning, located across the street on Guardsman Way.

Others, still smarting from the loss of 13 acres to Rowland Hall more than a decade ago, wrote Biskupski to say that the east bench has the least amount of open space of the city's seven council districts.

Councilman Charlie Luke, who represents District 6, had echoed that objection after meeting with Hill. Luke said in a text message Wednesday that the mayor made the right call not to sell away more open space in Sunnyside Park.

"Giving up any of the city's available acreage doesn't make sense," Luke said. "I want the University of Utah to be successful with their athletic programs, but success should never be at [the] expense of the neighboring communities."

The silver lining for the U.: It can now build without rezoning that land and enduring the associated public process.

The school — which currently plays its home games more than three miles away at Smith's Ballpark — is believed to have raised the $7.5 necessary for the project.

The Swingin' Utes were unlikely Pac-12 champions in 2016 and earlier this year finished the season with an overall winning record for the first time since 2011.

mpiper@sltrib.com

Twitter: @matthew_piper