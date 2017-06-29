UHP: Eureka man dies in head-on crash with semi on SR-36

A head-on collision between a semi-trailer rig and a passenger car claimed the life of a Eureka man on southern Tooele County's State Route 36.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said that 38-year-old Brian J. Jones was driving northbound, about 10 miles northwest of Eureka, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, when his 2009 Honda Civic drifted over the center line and collided with the southbound semi.

The Honda spun off the right shoulder after the crash, while the semi ended up partially blocking the two-lane highway.

Jones, who had to be extricated from the wreckage, died of his injuries shortly after the accident, Royce said.