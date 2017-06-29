Utah forecast: Another day, another ‘Red Flag’ wildfire danger warning

A fourth straight day of "Red Flag" warnings covering most of Utah. A statewide ban on fireworks covering state and federal public lands, parks, and forests, and a slew of restrictions in place on holiday pyrotechnics issued by cities and counties.
Hint: Anywhere you are as the Fourth of July weekend approaches, you are just one careless spark, one errant bottle rocket or firecracker or sparkler away from a potential inferno.
Thursday's Red Flag warning, which covered nearly all of eastern, central and southern Utah, was in effect through 10 p.m. However, more such warnings are likely as ultra-dry conditions and erratic winds keep the danger for explosive fire growth high.