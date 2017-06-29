S. Utah Brian Head Fire flares another 4,000 acres, but some evacuations eased

Winds of 30 mph and more whipped the fire through dense patches of beetle-killed trees and old growth conifers. At higher elevations shrubs and grass — parched by weeks in unseasonably hot weather and relative humidity percentages in the single digits — flared into ember-spewing fireballs along the steep slopes.

As Thursday dawned, fire managers shifted additional crews from the more than 1,700 firefighters on scene to work on containing the flames. A fleet of helicopters dumped water on hot spots, while air tankers bombarded other flareups with tons of fire retardant chemicals.

"We have a couple of focuses today," Jackson said. "There's Highway 143 along Panguitch Lake, where crews are putting out spot fires, and we're also working to keep [flames] away from the Red Creek Reservoir on the northwest edge, and the Five Mile Creek Reservoir on the northeast."

Firefighters will get a mixed blessing from the weather. While temperatures Thursday and Friday were expected to retreat a few degrees in the fire area, into the upper-70s to low-80s, no precipitation was expected — and more erratic winds were expected.

Keeping in mind those gusts of up to 40 mph, along with continued dry conditions, the National Weather Service once more issued a "Red Flag" wildfire danger warning through 10 p.m. Thursday.

That warning — the fourth consecutive for the state — covered not only the Brian Head Fire area but almost all of eastern, central and southern Utah.

There was some good news: residents of the ski resort town of Brian Head. Jackson said the community was officially set to reopen to its evacuees on Friday, though a trickle of residents had already begun returning Thursday.

Jackson said work continued, but was nearly finished, to restore electrical and Internet access services to the town.

Brian Head residents accounted for roughly half of the 1,500 people forced to evacuate since the fire was sparked by a man burning weeds on June 17.

However, vehicular access to the area remained restricted. Brian Head could be reached only through the Cedar Breaks Monument via Highways 18 and 148, with the usual main route — Highway 143 — still closed between Brian Head and Parowan, and from the Highway 148/143 junction to just outside of Panguitch.

Ongoing firefighting efforts kept numerous trails and roads closed throughout the Dixie National Forest. Dead trees and debris blocked many routes, authorities said.

