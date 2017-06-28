People flocked to the lawn of Utah's Capitol on Wednesday evening to stretch in the Salt Lake City summer sun.
Photos: Dozens of people stretch for yoga at the Utah Capitol
First Published 55 minutes ago • Updated 55 minutes ago
POPULAR NEWS
- 911 call: Man who apparently started Brian Head Fire says, 'We need help!'
- Woman is shot dead in Utah street; suspect is found dead in another county
- Gehrke: Coal exec Bob Murray's attacks on John Oliver shouldn't silence critical voices
- Jason Chaffetz is joining Fox News, with a salary that doesn't require a housing allowance
- Ex-state employee sent to prison for $1M-plus fraud seeks to restore her Utah retirement
- UTA approves a controversial land deal involving players from past scandals
- Utah man sentenced to prison for cousin's death in house fire
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT ()