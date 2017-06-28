Alabama man dies after getting lost in southern Utah slot canyon

A 62-year-old hiker was found dead Wednesday after apparently becoming disoriented late Tuesday in a Kane County slot canyon.
On Tuesday evening, a Garfield County sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a lost man in Spooky Gulch, a popular slot canyon east of Hole in the Rock Road in Kane County, a Kane County Sheriff's Office news release said.
The deputy met with the man's wife, who said the couple had been hiking in the canyon with their two children when they became disoriented on their way back to the trailhead and made several wrong turns. The children became ill from the heat, the woman said, so the family took shelter under trees.