Alabama man dies after getting lost in southern Utah slot canyon

The man, identified as Alabama resident Lane Friedman, hiked up a nearby hill to try to find the correct route. The wife never saw Friedman again, she told the deputy.

She and the children started hiking again and eventually made it back to the trailhead, where she borrowed a phone from other hikers to call for help.

Searchers were unable to safely start a ground search Tuesday evening due to the darkness, officials said.

On Wednesday, a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter located Friedman's body about 1 p.m., officials said. His body was transported to Escalante, where a medical examiner continued an investigation into the cause of death, the release said.

Officials reminded hikers to carry lots of water and emergency supplies in case of similar situations, and also encouraged the use of a GPS device.

