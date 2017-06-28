Ex-state employee sent to prison for $1M-plus fraud seeks to restore her Utah retirement

URS later told The Tribune that while it does not discuss the cases of individual members, the retirement agency does not involve itself in determining whether a member's benefits are forfeited.

Nelson lost her retirement under a Utah law passed last year directing that state employees convicted of some employment-related criminal offenses forfeit benefits.

At issue is whether, as Stowell argues, Nelson is exempt because the crime was committed before the law's effective date — May 10, 2016. Nelson pleaded guilty and was sentenced May 4, 2017. But UCA has records documenting the embezzlement back to Nov. 8, 2005.

Arguments between the board and Stowell centered around the wording of the law.

Stowell said the way the law was written it shouldn't affect her retirement benefits.

Citing the Utah Administrative Procedure Act, Stowell said, "[The law] has to be expressly declared to be retroactive. This is not in the statute."

UCA Chairwoman Tina Mathieu rebutted his argument, pointing to a line in the law that says it applies to any employee convicted on or after the May 10, 2016, effective date.

If Nelson's retirement forfeiture holds, this would be the first time that HB439 is used against a former state employee.

State Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, sponsored the legislation and believes there is no wiggle room in the UCA case.

"HB439 absolutely should apply to this situation," he told The Salt Lake Tribune. "The conviction occurred after the bill was passed, so it's applicable."

Before Nelson was criminally charged, UCA negotiated a payment plan for a $2,328,000 civil judgment, including interest.

Part of the agreement, Stowell argued, was that UCA would not go after Nelson's assets beyond what she agreed to repay in the judgment. Restricting her retirement is a breach of that agreement, he said.

UCA officials, however, said that Nelson didn't follow through with the payment plan, so they aren't compelled to abide by the other conditions. Board members said if they didn't go after the retirement money, they would be cheating taxpayers.