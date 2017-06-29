Orrin Hatch has said things he ‘later came to regret.’ He now hopes to restore civility.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch berated Democrats in January for acting "like idiots" in attempting to block President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees. Now, the senator says he's "recommitting" to civility.
"I will be the first to admit to saying things over the course of my public service that I later came to regret," Hatch wrote Wednesday in an op-ed for Time magazine. "In the heat of an argument, it's easy to indulge in irresponsible rhetoric. But we must avoid this temptation."
The seven-term Republican senator suggested exchanging animosity for peace largely in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice two weeks ago that left five injured, including Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana. He lamented that now "political passions spill over into open violence."