Judge gives polygamous town on Utah-Arizona line 30 days to break up properties

Colorado City and adjoining Hildale, Utah, jointly referred to as Short Creek, are home to the FLDS. Its members have largely refused to cooperate with the UEP. The municipal governments have long resisted splitting properties.

Jeff Matura, Colorado City's attorney, on Wednesday said his clients don't plan an appeal.

"I don't anticipate any more issues arising to getting those plats recorded."

Bill Walker, an attorney who has represented people who have claimed discrimination by the towns and church, called Wednesday's order "a sea change."

Walker said FLDS members used control of homes as a way to discriminate against people out of favor with church leaders.

"And now, all of the sudden there are going to be bona fide property owners in the cities, and there will be a world of changes," Walker said. "It will mean the city will be opened up and there won't be complete control of everything by the FLDS."

Jeff Barlow, the executive director of the UEP, said there are already 150 people in Colorado City living in homes they built. Those people have been waiting to receive deeds, but can't do so until properties are subdivided.

"The subdivision was an important step to ending the discrimination and empowering each individual homeowner to control their own destiny," Barlow said.

FLDS members practice communal living. Members of what became the FLDS donated property to create the UEP in the 1940s. Entire town blocks remained as one parcel at the counties recorders' offices, even though there may be 12 or more homes sitting on those blocks.

The state of Utah seized the UEP in 2005 out of concerns that FLDS President Warren Jeffs was mismanaging it. A state judge in Salt Lake City still oversees the trust but has appointed a board of trustees to manage it.

One of the first orders of business after the state takeover was to divide the parcels so one home at a time could be moved into private hands like a conventional American community. The municipal governments, which have traditionally been operated by FLDS members, refused to approve plans to subdivide properties.

It took a Utah Supreme Court ruling to subdivide Hildale in 2014. Colorado City and UEP have been in litigation in state and federal court for years over the issue.

Holland's order Wednesday appears to have put an end to the bickering. Besides ordering the subdivision, he sided with the UEP on a number of sticking points.

He said the UEP does not need to chip and seal unpaved roads nor does it need to improve stormwater drainage. Colorado City had demanded those and other improvements for years, claiming the UEP was a real estate developer and other Arizona communities had the same requirements.

The UEP argued that Colorado City had existed for a century with dirt streets and no sidewalks, curbs or gutters, and requiring all those now would cost it millions of dollars.