Three teens admit to lesser charges in death of West Valley City police officer

Also Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy admitted to second-degree felony manslaughter and other counts.

The boy told 3rd District Juvenile Court Judge Kimberly Hornak that he was in the back seat when the officer was hit. Prosecutors, however, said the 14-year-old encouraged the driver to accelerate and led police on a chase.

A 15-year-old boy — who is the 14-year-old's brother — admitted to charges having to do with stealing cars, possessing brass knuckles and fleeing from police. He did not admit to any charges directly related to Brotherson's death.

Sentencing for all three boys was set for July 10, to allow members of Brotherson's family to address the court.

Because the cases are in the juvenile court, the maximum penalty the teens can face is a stay in a secure care facility until age 21.

The Tribune generally does not name juvenile defendants unless they have been certified to stand trial as adults.

On the day of the fatal crash, a chase began just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 6, after police officers saw a silver BMW coupe with Florida plates that had stopped in the middle of an intersection.

They saw three people walk from the BMW to an apartment complex, and watched the trio get into a Honda Accord and drive away.

The officers tried to stop that vehicle, but the driver punched it on 4100 South, heading west. Officers threw spikes near Redwood Road, but that didn't stop the suspects.

Another police officer told investigators that he could see Brotherson out of his vehicle near 2200 West, trying to put down another set of tire spikes.

"[The officer] observed the Honda Accord swerve towards [Brotherson] and strike him with the vehicle," a detective wrote in a search warrant affidavit. "[The officer] stopped to check on the officer that had been struck. He found Officer Brotherson was down and appeared to be deceased from the impact."

After the crash, two of the boys initially told police that they had offered an unknown man $5 to give them a ride, a detective wrote in the search warrant affidavit, and that this unknown person was driving the vehicle during the police chase. They later admitted that the story was made up.

The youngest boy then told police that they had stolen the car, according to the affidavit, and that it was his then-15-year-old friend who was driving, while he and his brother were passengers.

"[He] said he told [the 15-year-old driver] to stop but he would not," a detective wrote in the affidavit. "[He] said he thought they hit a wall, not the officer."