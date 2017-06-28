Suit alleges circus lights and noise led to loss of thousands of minks at Utah farm

A Utah mink farmer alleges in a lawsuit that noise and lights from a traveling circus set up next to his farm caused him to lose at least 150 breeding females and thousands of kits.
The suit, filed Monday in 3rd District Court, accuses Summit County and Coalville City of taking property without due process of law and negligence for allegedly allowing the circus construction without getting approval from G & G Ranch and owner Glen Black. Black is seeking $249,190 in general damages, attorneys' fees and court costs.
Coalville City Attorney Sheldon Smith said Wednesday that the city has not been served with the suit and he has not had a chance to review it. Summit County officials could not be reached Wednesday for immediate comment.