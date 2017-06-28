Suit alleges circus lights and noise led to loss of thousands of minks at Utah farm

According to the suit, minks are very sensitive to light and noise during their three-and-a-half-month birthing season and because of that, Coalville city ordinances do not allow construction or excavation near a mink farm between March 1 and June 15 without first obtaining approval from the owner.

In addition, city ordinances require that all light fixtures installed within 300 feet of a mink farm be directed toward the ground or away from the farm, the suit says.

However, Summit County issued a temporary business license in April 2015 authorizing the circus to build a big top and other carnival-like structures on county rodeo grounds next to the ranch, the suit. The center of the mink farm was approximately 158 feet from the construction, according to the suit.

Neither Summit County nor Coalville sought Black's approval for the construction and the city "failed entirely to enforce its own ordinances and stop the construction of the circus or the erection of the lights," the suit alleges.

The noise and lights led to the loss of at least 150 new breeding females purchased in 2014 for the 2015 season, as well as the unborn and stillborn kits, the suit says.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaMansonSLC