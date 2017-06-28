FBI seeks public’s help in identifying men who wore wigs, fake beards while robbing Salt Lake area banks

The FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying two men who wore wigs and fake beards during two bank robberies earlier this month in the Salt Lake area.

On June 19, two men robbed the Key Bank at 4025 S. Wasatch Boulevard, during which they threatened the tellers, the FBI said.

The men wore suits, wigs, fake beards and sunglasses, and carried trash bags.

They were seen in a used Mazda with temporary tags, which was abandoned in a nearby neighborhood.

On June 20, one of the same men robbed the US Bank at 4135 S. Redwood Road, during which he made threats. The man covered his face and wore a hat, and also had a trash bag. The man was seen in a used Pathfinder with temporary tags, which was abandoned in a nearby neighborhood, the FBI said..