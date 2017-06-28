A second Hogle Zoo bird dies — this time after a car hits it

For the second time in two months, a performer in the World of Flight Bird Show at Utah's Hogle Zoo did some fatal freelancing.

A blue and gold macaw named Winston became spooked at the end of Tuesday's 10 a.m. show, said zoo spokeswoman Erica Hansen, and took off from his perch.

With bird-show trainers in pursuit, he flew north toward Sunnyside Avenue where he was struck and killed by a passing motorist.

"We're just so devastated," said World of Flight Bird Show founder Steve Chindgren, who had never lost a bird in 23 years of holding shows at Hogle Zoo until May 7. That's when a 17-year-old African lanner falcon named Maximus took off from the show and landed in the pen of the zoo's wolves, who promptly killed it.