DWR identifies victim of Sevier County crash as fish hatchery specialist

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed Wednesday that one of its employees had died when his state truck rolled and crashed in the central Utah town of Sigurd.

The victim was identified as Jared Baker, a fish hatchery specialist.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis said that Baker was the only occupant of the truck when it went off the east side of State Road 24 near 1200 North, apparently overcorrected and flipped, landing on the vehicle's cab about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Robin Cahoon said that Baker, 31, had worked with DWR since 2013, and most recently worked out of the agency's fisheries operations in Logan.