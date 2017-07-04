Wrecking ball set for four Murray historic structures, each over 100 years old

Structures like these that qualify for the National Register of Historic Places, Roberts said, would never be allowed to be torn down in Salt Lake City.

An ordinance adopted by the Murray City Council in 2011 modified once-strict protections for historic structures. Among its tenets is a provision that allows demolition of old buildings if the proposed project would add value to the tax base.

The structures slated for demolition include the 1907 Murray First Ward LDS meetinghouse at 180 E. Vine St.; the 1906 building that is now a duplex at 190 E. and 192 E. Vine St.; and two Dutch colonial revival houses around the corner at 5000 S. and 5004 S. Jones Court.

The Carnegie Library at 166 E. Vine St., built in 1916, would be spared the wrecking ball, according to the proposal.

The old church is presently the location of the Mount Vernon Academy private school. The other buildings slated for removal are now residences.

The structures would give way to a 126-unit assisted-living complex, said Tim Tingey, Murray's director of administrative and development services. The 108,000-square-foot project would be developed by Salt Lake City-based Dakota Pacific Real Estate Partners on two acres.

The Murray Planning Commission approved the project — and therefore the demolitions — by a unanimous vote.

The City Council was all-in on the project approval, as well.

Phil Markham, co-chairman of the Planning Commission, said the proposed development "will be a great asset to the city and the people of Murray."

The planning commissioner said he shares the frustration of the preservation group. But saving the historic buildings would cost an exorbitant sum. The developer pegged a renovation of the old church, alone, at $5.25 million. No one has stepped up to make that investment, Markham said.

"If nothing happens," he said, "the property will continue to deteriorate."

Roberts, however, said such a renovation should cost about $2 million.

Financial challenges are no reason to demolish the buildings, said resident Kathleen Stanford, who is a member of a group called Preservation Murray. The group has gathered more than 400 signatures on a petition asking City Hall to reverse course.