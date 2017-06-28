Quantcast
Woman is shot dead in Utah street; suspect is found dead in another county

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 8 minutes ago
West Jordan » Suspect later found dead of gunshot in Tooele; Police said the victim and suspect had dated in the past.
A woman is dead after a drive-by shooting in West Jordan on Wednesday morning, and the man who allegedly killed her was found dead hours later in Tooele County.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson said 36-year-old Jill Lloyd was driving north on Jaguar Drive (2700 West) near 7800 South just before 9 a.m. when a man fired multiple shots into her car.

The suspect, 33-year-old Andrew Jed Larsen, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in a rural area of Tooele County, about a quarter-mile east of Dugway Proving Ground, Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said.

Lloyd and Larsen had dated in the past, Monson said. Both lived in West Jordan.

After the shooting, Lloyd's car continued forward and struck a wall and a tree a short distance away, Monson said. She died at the scene.

Investigators interviewed Larsen's family members and tracked his phone, Monson said, leading them to Tooele County.

West Jordan police had a "rough idea" of where Larsen was, and Tooele County authorities began looking for his white pickup truck about 11 a.m., Wimmer said. By early afternoon, officials had spotted the truck a long distance away, using binoculars, and they carefully began their approach, thinking Larsen was armed and dangerous. They instead found him at about 2:30 p.m., lying next to the pickup truck, dead of a gunshot wound, the sheriff said.

Tooele County sheriff's investigators continued to process the scene late Wednesday afternoon, Wimmer said, and would share any information gleaned from the truck or Larsen's body with West Jordan investigators.

Monson said he was unsure whether Lloyd's car was stopped or moving when the shooting occurred.

"We do believe the suspect shot her from outside of her car, but we don't know yet if he was inside his own car at the time or was outside [his vehicle]," Monson said.

Investigators weren't sure of Larsen's motive, Monson said, or of what occurred leading up to the shooting.

