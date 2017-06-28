Quantcast
Woman dead in West Jordan street shooting; suspect at large

A woman is dead after a drive-by shooting incident in West Jordan on Wednesday morning.

Public safety dispatchers say police officers were dispatched to 7800 S. Jaguar Drive (2700 West) at 8:59 a.m. on a 911 call reporting gunshots.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson said an adult female, whose identity was not immediately released, was stopped at a light driving on Jaguar Drive when at least one shot was fired into her car. Her car crashed into a wall and a tree a short distance later.

Monson could not confirm some reports that the woman had stopped her car when around vehicle drove up and a man got out, opened her door and shot her before speeding away.

"We do believe the suspect shot her from outside of her car, but we don't know yet if he was inside his own car at the time, or was outside [his vehicle]," Monson said.

Police said that potential road rage or a domestic dispute were among a range of motives being investigated, but stressed evidence was still being gathered at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Monson did confirm that the woman was dead at the scene.

The Tribune will update this story as more details develop.

