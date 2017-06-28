Woman dead in West Jordan street shooting; suspect at large

A woman is dead after a drive-by shooting incident in West Jordan on Wednesday morning.

Public safety dispatchers say police officers were dispatched to 7800 S. Jaguar Drive (2700 West) at 8:59 a.m. on a 911 call reporting gunshots.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson said an adult female, whose identity was not immediately released, was stopped at a light driving on Jaguar Drive when at least one shot was fired into her car. Her car crashed into a wall and a tree a short distance later.

Monson could not confirm some reports that the woman had stopped her car when around vehicle drove up and a man got out, opened her door and shot her before speeding away.