Woman dead in West Jordan drive-by shooting

A woman is dead after a drive-by shooting incident in West Jordan on Wednesday morning.

Public safety dispatchers say police officers were dispatched to 7800 S. Jaguar Drive (2700 West) at 8:59 a.m. on a 911 call reporting gunshots.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson said the woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was driving northbound on Jaguar Drive when at least one shot was fired into her car. Her car crashed into a wall a short distance later.

Monson confirmed the woman was found dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately released, but police reportedly were looking for a male suspect seen speeding away from the scene.

The Tribune will update this story as more details develop.

