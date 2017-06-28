Quantcast
Woman, 36, dead in West Jordan street shooting; suspect found dead in Tooele County

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago
A woman is dead after a drive-by shooting incident in West Jordan on Wednesday morning, and the man who allegedly killed her was found dead hours later in Tooele County.

Police officers were dispatched to 7800 S. Jaguar Drive (2700 West) at 8:59 a.m. for a 911 call reporting gunshots.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson said 36-year-old Jill Lloyd was driving on Jaguar Drive when a man fired multiple shots into her car.

The suspect, 33-year-old Andrew Jed Larsen, was found dead in Tooele County on Wednesday afternoon, West Jordan police officials said. It was not immediately clear how he had died; the Tooele County Sheriff's Office was conducting an investigation.

Following the shooting, Lloyd's car continued forward and crashed into a wall and a tree a short distance away, Monson said. She died at the scene.

Monson said he was unsure if the Lloyd's car was stopped or moving when the shooting occurred.

"We do believe the suspect shot her from outside of her car, but we don't know yet if he was inside his own car at the time, or was outside [his vehicle]," Monson said.

Monson said investigators remained unsure of the motive.

The Tribune will update this story as more details develop.

