Woman, 36, dead in West Jordan street shooting; suspect found dead in Tooele County

A woman is dead after a drive-by shooting incident in West Jordan on Wednesday morning, and the man who allegedly killed her was found dead hours later in Tooele County.

Police officers were dispatched to 7800 S. Jaguar Drive (2700 West) at 8:59 a.m. for a 911 call reporting gunshots.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson said 36-year-old Jill Lloyd was driving on Jaguar Drive when a man fired multiple shots into her car.

The suspect, 33-year-old Andrew Jed Larsen, was found dead in Tooele County on Wednesday afternoon, West Jordan police officials said. It was not immediately clear how he had died; the Tooele County Sheriff's Office was conducting an investigation.