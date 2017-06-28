Quantcast
Man and woman, shot dead in different Utah counties Wednesday, were in a custody battle for a decade

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 41 minutes ago
West Jordan » Suspect later found dead of gunshot in Tooele; police said the victim and suspect had dated in the past.
A woman is dead after a drive-by shooting in West Jordan on Wednesday morning, and the man who allegedly killed her was found dead hours later in Tooele County.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson said 36-year-old Jill Lloyd was driving north on Jaguar Drive (2700 West) near 7800 South just before 9 a.m. when a man fired multiple shots into her car.

The suspect, 33-year-old Andrew Jed Larsen, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in a rural area of Tooele County, about a quarter-mile east of the Dugway Proving Ground entrance, Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said.

Lloyd and Larsen, both West Jordan residents, had dated in the past, Monson said. And they had been locked in a 3rd District Court paternity case lasting more than a decade, records show.

Larsen filed the paternity petition against Lloyd in 2006. The case was active this month, records show, though a judge ordered documents in the case sealed Thursday, so additional details were unavailable.

After the shooting, Lloyd's car continued forward and struck a wall and a tree a short distance away, Monson said. She died at the scene.

Investigators interviewed Larsen's family members and tracked his phone, Monson said, leading them to Tooele County.

West Jordan police had a "rough idea" of where Larsen was, and Tooele County authorities began looking for his white pickup truck about 11 a.m., Wimmer said. By early afternoon, officials had spotted the truck a long distance away, using binoculars, and they carefully began their approach, thinking Larsen was armed and dangerous. They instead found him at about 2:30 p.m., lying next to the pickup truck, dead of a gunshot wound, the sheriff said.

Tooele County sheriff's investigators continued to process the scene late Wednesday afternoon, Wimmer said, and would share any information gleaned from the truck or Larsen's body with West Jordan investigators.

Monson said he was unsure whether Lloyd's car was stopped or moving when the shooting occurred.

"We do believe the suspect shot her from outside of her car, but we don't know yet if he was inside his own car at the time or was outside [his vehicle]," Monson said.

Investigators weren't sure of Larsen's motive, Monson said, or of what occurred leading up to the shooting.

The shooting is the fourth such domestic killing-suicide to occur in Utah this month.

