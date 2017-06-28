Thousands of Utahns sign petition, urge Hatch, Lee to oppose GOP health care bill

The coalition — including the Utah Health Policy Project, the Disability Law Center, Voices for Utah Children and the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah — started gathering the signatures and stories after a June 10 march on the federal building.

Wednesday's delivery came 24 hours after protesters against the GOP health care plan assembled outside the federal building and blocked traffic on State Street for about a half-hour.

The petition voices concerns about potential cuts and caps to Medcaid, lack of protections for those with pre-existing conditions and the elimination of several essential health services for low-income families. Senate Republican leaders hope to pass the measure, which congressional analysts warn could leave 22 million more Americans without health insurance by 2026, within the coming weeks.

Leigh Fullmer, a Lehi resident with multiple sclerosis, shared her medical story before the petition was delivered. She credited Medicaid with helping to pay for care that slows the advance of her disease and allows her to live her life.

"My niece and I go on walks on the Jordan River Parkway, and I can do that now because of my Medicaid," she said. "I have a part-time job, where I can go to work and be around people and do stuff that is actually important for the company because of my Medicaid."

Coalition advocates and some supporters were invited inside to chat briefly with the Hatch staffers after handing over the petition.

Nate Crippes of the Disability Law Center hopes the testimonials will help the senator understand how Utahns view the GOP plan.

"The important thing we wanted to share with the senator today were the patient stories," he said. "This goes beyond dollars and cents, this goes beyond numbers. This is about people's health, and we wanted to show how this measure could affect their lives."

A Hatch spokesman has said that his boss is "focused on working ... to address the undeniable shortcomings of Obamacare and to finally bring Utahns and all Americans the patient-centered and affordable care they deserve."

kgifford@sltrib.com

Twitter: @kelgiffo