Child porn charges filed against Utah bounce house operator already accused of sexually assaulting boys

A Heber bounce house operator accused of sexually assaulting several young boys is now facing even more charges after police say they found child pornography at his home.

Bryce Johnson, 33, was charged earlier this month with four counts of first-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery. On Tuesday, prosecutors filed another case charging Johnson with 20 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators allege in charging documents that when they searched Johnson's house after the initial charges were filed, they found more than 20 images depicting child pornography.