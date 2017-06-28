Quantcast
Child porn charges filed against Utah bounce house operator already accused of sexually assaulting boys

By connect
First Published      Updated 39 minutes ago
A Heber bounce house operator accused of sexually assaulting several young boys is now facing even more charges after police say they found child pornography at his home.

Bryce Johnson, 33, was charged earlier this month with four counts of first-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery. On Tuesday, prosecutors filed another case charging Johnson with 20 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators allege in charging documents that when they searched Johnson's house after the initial charges were filed, they found more than 20 images depicting child pornography.

Heber police officials said in a Facebook post that it appears as if Johnson downloaded the images online, and did not create the photographs. They noted that the investigation is ongoing and they "suspect there will be more charges" filed in the future.

Johnson is accused of inappropriately touching four boys that he met through his business, Fun Stuff LLC, which operates a bounce house, water slide and ice rink in Wasatch County.

Johnson will be in court on Wednesday, where his attorney was expected to ask for his $100,000 cash-only bail to be lowered.

