Utah forecast: Another ‘Red Flag’ warning, then temperatures and winds ease

Almost the entire state remained under a "Red Flag" warning Wednesday as dry conditions, wind and hot weather kept wildfire danger high — but both wind and heat were to retreat some as the week ends.

Wednesday marked the third straight day the National Weather Service, noting gusts of up to 40 mph, temperatures in the 90s to 100s and low relative humidity hoisted its scarlet banner.

But forecasters predicted that temperatures will dip Thursday through much of Utah. In the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, Wednesday's breezy low-90s will give way to still and sunny mid-80s on Thursday, and those calmer and cooler conditions repeat on Friday.