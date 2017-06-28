911 call: Man who apparently started Brian Head Fire says, ‘We need help!’

Wildfire » Fire tops 54,000 acres as prosecutor begins screening potential criminal charges in connection with the blaze.

Just before the Brian Head Fire started on June 17, a Brian Head business owner called 911 to report that a cabin owner was burning off shrubs and had started a "massive" fire in Parowan Canyon.

"I am now driving my shuttle van ... right below the S-curve," the caller says. "There is a cabin and the cabin owner has a fire going. He's burning off shrub around his cabin. The fire is massive.

"I think a Brian Head officer needs to go to the cabin immediately and talk to this land owner before he burns down Brian Head."

A second 911 call is a plea for help. "Hi, I have a fire getting out of control," says a caller from the scene, panting and out of breath. " ... we're trying to fight this, but it's getting out of control ... We need help!" Asked by a dispatcher about the size of the blaze, the cabin owner replies: "It's a forest! "It's big, It's like 50 feet by 50 feet. It's big — we need help!"

The 911 calls were released Wednesday by the state Department of Public Safety, with the name of the second caller redacted. Gov. Gary Herbert said last week that the fire was started by someone using a weed torch.

Meanwhile, Iron County Attorney Scott Garrett said he received an investigative file from the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands on Wednesday afternoon, and that his office will begin the process of screening potential criminal charges in connection with the blaze. Garrett added that it could take weeks to conclude the process.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned more than 54,000 acres across two counties, and had destroyed 21 buildings, 13 of them residences.

At dawn on Wednesday, an army of more than 1,600 firefighters, aided by a fleet of water- and fire retardant-bearing helicopters and air tankers, began shifting their attention to the still out-of-control blaze's northern front.

Fire Information Officer Andrew Jackson said that as of Wednesday morning, the blaze had blackened 54,202 acres — up more than 3,000 acres from Tuesday night's estimate. It was deemed 10 percent contained, and crews still had July 15 as their target for completely hemming in the fire.

"A lot of that growth was expected, due to the nature of the fuels [along the northern flank]. And we had a little growth on the southern end, too, but that was mostly from intentional 'burnouts' we did to keep the fire from spreading uncontrolled," Jackson said.

Even as shovel- and chainsaw-wielding crews and bulldozers moved into the rugged, remote smoke-enshrouded hills near Iron County's Red Creek Reservoir, about 8 miles east of Paragonah, other crews continued the painstaking work of strengthening and extending fire breaks and lines on the eastern and southern edges of the blaze.

In those latter cases, rough terrain — including fields of prehistoric lava featuring dangerous rocky snags — were slowing progress. Overnight, sparks ignited small spot fires beyond the lines, crossing Highway 143 in several locations; crews rushed to douse those new hot spots.

An obstacle course of dead standing and fallen trees, along with heavy and dense timber, resisted firefighters in the Dark Hollow area. Crews there were setting back fires to deprive the blaze of fuel, rather than attacking the flames there directly.

While some homeowners had been allowed to make brief visits to retrieve needed items from homes they fled earlier, the bulk of 1,500 evacuees from the ski resort town of Brian Head and the communities of Upper Bear Valley, Panguitch Lake, Horse Valley, Beaver Dam, Castle Valley, Blue Springs, Rainbow Meadows, Mammoth Creek, Dry Lakes and Second Left Hand Canyon remained under evacuation orders Wednesday.

"Everyone who has been evacuated over the past few days remains evacuated," Jackson said, citing both the fluid nature of firefighting efforts and continuing work to clear area roads of debris and restore electrical services.

The Red Cross continued to offer shelter and other aid to evacuees from stations set up in Parowan and Panguitch.

Kim Mayne, a Brian Head resident who moved to the town with her husband, George, and two young grandchildren last summer, has been staying with her family in apartment-style dormitories at Southern Utah University since Friday. She said the Red Cross helped arrange the living situation, after the family had been in a motel for nearly a week.

With such a disruption to their normal lives, Mayne says residents' "feelings are a mix of everything — a mix of worry and stress and gratitude at the same time."