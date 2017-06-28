Kirby: It’s fireworks season! Best keep me — and all men — away from the fuses

With the right preparation and ballistics, eight pounds of liquified cow crap packed in zip-close bags fired from a large cannon will pretty much cover the front of a house and any vehicles parked in the driveway.

Note: It will also summon the cops.

Never mind that. We're back in fireworks season again, which means a number of things, none more important than this: People with small brains starting huge fires.

Dollar for dollar, fireworks are one of the worst investments in the world. It's possible to turn a 50-cent firework into an $18 million, 300,000-acre, 15- structure fire. This will put you way over the limit on your (or your parents') MasterCard.

The best way to avoid this is through proper adult supervision. By this, I specifically mean a woman. There is something about the absence of a Y chromosome that reduces the danger factor.

Women also are natural caretakers of the immature— small children and all men. This is particularly true of anything involving fire, speed, height and oxygen, all of which are necessary components of most violent felonies and all fireworks.

To prove this, I conducted a survey last weekend when the apocalypse tents started going up. You know the ones I'm talking about. The ones that appear around the end of June and don't go away until the first part of August.

Yes, fireworks tents. The sight of these tents is the only time young adult males can stop thinking about sex for longer than a complete minute. It's been tested.

At a major university, which I will not name because it probably doesn't exist, a simple study was conducted by the world's most renowned "guy" researcher, Walter S. Dyle.

On one table was placed an attractive young woman attired in clothing that weighed less than two grams, not counting high heels and eyelash extensions.

On another table was a visibly empty container labeled "Warning! Explosives!"

At regular intervals, groups of male students were allowed into the room. A whopping 103 percent of them ignored the woman and immediately approached the empty container.

Within a matter of seconds, a fistfight ensued over whose turn it was to hold the container and examine it for possible overlooked explosives.