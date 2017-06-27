Man driving Utah government truck dies in rollover

A man driving a Utah Department of Natural Resources truck died Tuesday after the vehicle rolled on State Route 24 in Sigurd, authorities said.

The crash near 1190 North State Street, also SR-24, was reported at 2:40 p.m., a Sevier County Sheriff's Office news release said.

The first emergency responders initially were unable to pull the driver, who was the lone occupant, from the truck. Richfield firefighters came to the scene and extricated the man, but he died there.

The truck was heading north, a witness told authorities, when it veered off the east side of the road. It then corrected back onto the road, drifted sideways and flipped into the air, landing on the cab. The driver was wearing a seat belt.