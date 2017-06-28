Utah man faces possible deportation as U.S. military rethinks Army program for foreign recruits

He is one of thousands of foreign-born U.S. residents the Army sought to enlist for their medical knowledge or foreign language skills who now are awaiting news from the Trump administration. The program has faced delays that started while President Barack Obama was still in office.

The Department of Defense is now weighing what to do with the program and contracts that affect thousands of foreign-born U.S. residents who sought to gain citizenship through military service.

The Washington Post first reported an unclassified document sent in May to Secretary of Defense James Mattis that showed the military is considering ending the program and tearing up contracts with enlistees. The Salt Lake Tribune obtained a nonredacted copy of the memo Tuesday.

"Execution of the ... enhanced screening process has diverted already constrained Army [counterintelligence] fiscal and manpower resources from their primary roles in support of the global Army [counterintelligence and security] mission," the May 19 memo states. The document was written by Tony M. Kurta, who is Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness and Todd R. Lowery, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.

The two officials said the program, known as Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest (MAVNI), had presented a "significantly elevated risk" to the Department of Defense.

"Accordingly, we intend to discontinue the MAVNI Pilot Program," they wrote.

That's what leaves de Melo in limbo.

To enlist in the Army, de Melo said he was instructed to authorize his early withdrawal from the student visa program before he graduated from the University of Utah.

The move was supposed to set him on a pathway to citizenship after completing basic training, a process he said has been pushed back multiple times since he signed an Army contract Feb. 25, 2016.

"I would never imagine that it would take me down this route to lose my status and be kind of grasping at straws here and try to find a way to stay in the country legally," he said.

The Utahn's story mirrors others in the state and across the country who are awaiting news of their future in the country.

Margaret Stock, an Alaska-based attorney, was the original project officer of the MAVNI program. She said it filled a need created by a drop in U.S. immigrants who join the military, which she attributed to a "broken" immigration system.

MAVNI recruits had already been subject to heavier scrutiny than others who join the military.

"They're already legal immigrants [who] passed all types of checks before walking into a recruiting station," Stock said. "They already have more checks than any other recruit that walks into a station."

Stock said the delays started last year when the Department of Defense determined the recruits should be subject to higher security checks.