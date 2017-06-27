Blaze near Utah-Idaho border quickly grows to 7,000 acres

A wildfire quickly grew to about 7,000 acres Tuesday northwest of Snowville near the Utah-Idaho border, officials said.

The lightning-caused Stream Fire sparked Tuesday morning and was spreading through grass and brush. It was about 30 percent contained by the afternoon, according Utah Fire Information. No structures were threatened.

The fire spread on both sides of the state border, Box Elder County spokesman Mitch Zundel said on Twitter. Some 45 firefighters and two single-engine air tankers were on the scene, he said.

Smoke from the fire was affecting air conditions along the Wasatch Front, National Weather Service officials said.