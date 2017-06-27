Rocky Mountain Power employee critically injured after falling 35 feet at Kennecott Copper Mine

A Rocky Mountain Power employee was flown to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after falling about 35 feet while working on a transmission line in Barney Canyon at the Kennecott mine property, according to police and power company officials.

The fall was reported at about 2:30 p.m., and the 25-year-old man was flown to the hospital, Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke said Tuesday.

A Rocky Mountain Power spokeswoman on Wednesday said she was unable to give an update on the employee's condition, or provide additional details about the accident, which she said remained under investigation.

A Kennecott spokesman said Rocky Mountain Power has an easement on their property to work on its power lines.